Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $258,000 in Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust (KSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust (NYSE:KSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/21906-shares-in-deutsche-strategic-municipal-incom-trust-ksm-acquired-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-updated-updated.html.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund intends to invest at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Strategic Municipal Incom Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.