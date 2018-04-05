225,029 Shares in Navient Corp (NAVI) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of Navient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,717,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,210,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. UBS started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $250,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,313.43, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.20. Navient Corp has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a current ratio of 22.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

