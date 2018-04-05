We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Franklin Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,366,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,805,000 after buying an additional 75,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18,741.37, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous special dividend of $0.50. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

