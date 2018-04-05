$294.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zillow (ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $294.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.90 million. Zillow reported sales of $245.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow will report full-year sales of $294.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow.

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Zillow had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zillow from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zillow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zillow from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 378,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Zillow by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 124,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zillow by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Zillow by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 47,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.00. 439,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,411. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $10,266.32, a PE ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Zillow

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

