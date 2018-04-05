$297.06 Million in Sales Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce $297.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.19 million and the lowest is $290.70 million. Cincinnati Bell posted sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year sales of $297.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Cincinnati Bell had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $427.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 345,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,731. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $606.24, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,757.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,397.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,450 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,034 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 244,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network.

