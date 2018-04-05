2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 2U from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of 2U to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of 2U from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. 2U has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $856,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $3,990,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,085 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 2U by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/2u-twou-now-covered-by-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.