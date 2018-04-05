Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,656 CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 48.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CommScope to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $39.61 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Co has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $7,566.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CommScope had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CommScope Holding Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $2,372,296.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvin S. Edwards, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,558 shares of company stock worth $7,810,278. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

