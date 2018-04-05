Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,838 MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 115,572 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 564,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5,439.23, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reduced their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/30838-shares-in-mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.