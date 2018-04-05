$33.18 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to announce $33.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the highest is $33.61 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $33.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $192.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $285.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 245.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,408,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $30,491,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 62,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $1,362,586.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,059,988 shares of company stock valued at $44,598,740.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascend Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 719.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 959,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 291,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $778.33 and a PE ratio of 35.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

