Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 33,497 AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFSI. ValuEngine cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. AmTrust Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of AFSI stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AmTrust Financial Services has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2,388.44, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

AmTrust Financial Services Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

