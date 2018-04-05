$364.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $364.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.40 million. Hilltop reported sales of $363.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $364.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $399.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 394,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. 161,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,803. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $2,224.04, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Hilltop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

