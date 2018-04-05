$38.85 Million in Sales Expected for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to report $38.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.80 million and the highest is $38.90 million. Abraxas Petroleum posted sales of $18.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year sales of $38.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $206.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $219.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abraxas Petroleum.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

AXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price objective (up from $3.20) on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,925,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,322,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,142 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,714,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $8,213,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 274,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

AXAS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 1,473,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,147. The stock has a market cap of $343.39, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/38-85-million-in-sales-expected-for-abraxas-petroleum-corp-axas-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 33.6% were classified as proved developed, 74% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), and 95% of which (on a PV-10 basis) were operated by the Company.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.