BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in General Mills (GIS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 79,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on General Mills to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo raised shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

GIS stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25,089.14, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

