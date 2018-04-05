3M (MMM) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 372.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 32.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 42,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 146.4% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $217.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $126,615.21, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 12 month low of $188.62 and a 12 month high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael F. Roman sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.65, for a total value of $1,022,610.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

