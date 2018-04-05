42-coin Price Tops $23,977.60 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:42)

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $657.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $23,977.60 or 3.55183000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00207346 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2016. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

42-coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

