Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. The Clorox comprises 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in The Clorox by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in The Clorox by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on The Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.40 to $127.81 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.53.

NYSE CLX opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,653.00, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 126.70% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

