Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $474,000 Position in IDT Co. (IDT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of IDT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. AXA acquired a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDT by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDT by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDT by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judah Schorr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS upgraded IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

IDT stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.03. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

