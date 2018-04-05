Fore Capital LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Lending Club (NYSE:LC)

Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lending Club (NYSE:LC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lending Club by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lending Club by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,573,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lending Club by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lending Club by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lending Club during the 4th quarter worth $2,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Lending Club news, Director Kenneth D. Denman acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 7,696,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $27,474,777.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,776,016 shares of company stock worth $27,761,077. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lending Club from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lending Club from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Lending Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS began coverage on shares of Lending Club in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Lending Club in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Shares of LC opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1,398.89, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.23. Lending Club has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. Lending Club had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts predict that Lending Club will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lending Club

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

