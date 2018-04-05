Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 457,427 Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 457,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 977.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2,792.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 344,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $135,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,258 shares of company stock worth $1,283,444. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,543.47, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

