46,446 Shares in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund makes up about 1.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLY opened at $101.51 on Thursday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.3098 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/46446-shares-in-consumer-discretionary-spdr-xly-acquired-by-wealthsource-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.