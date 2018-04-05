4imprint Group (FOUR) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 4imprint Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. FinnCap dropped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,276 ($31.95) to GBX 2,217 ($31.12) and set a corporate rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.48) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

LON:FOUR traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,600 ($22.46). 1,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,310. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,538 ($21.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($29.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.95 ($1.01) per share. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $13.80. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc markets promotional products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers various promotional products, including apparel; bags; drinkware; writing; technology; stationery; outdoor and leisure; tradeshows and signage; auto, and home and tools; and wellness and safety.

