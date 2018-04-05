Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $8 Million Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 513,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of Pan American Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 38.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 32.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $2,486.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/513486-shares-in-pan-american-silver-corp-paas-acquired-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated-updated.html.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.