Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Invests $288,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cider Mill Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Cider Mill Investments LP now owns 70,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 494,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97,527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 174,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

In other TransUnion news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 85,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $4,995,654.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,061.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $82,534.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,345 shares of company stock worth $10,156,056. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

NYSE TRU opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10,292.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $506.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.83 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

