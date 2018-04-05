5,245 Shares in Time Warner Inc (TWX) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,245 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWX. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Time Warner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 218,764 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Time Warner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Time Warner by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,043,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Time Warner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Time Warner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,186 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Time Warner alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Time Warner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

TWX stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. Time Warner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,929.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In other Time Warner news, Director William P. Barr sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $390,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “5,245 Shares in Time Warner Inc (TWX) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/5245-shares-in-time-warner-inc-twx-acquired-by-lake-street-advisors-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.