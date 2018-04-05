5,566 Shares in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 393.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Universal Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1,926.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $966.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 1,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Scott Greene sold 5,695 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $191,295.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,470.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,790 shares of company stock valued at $631,369. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

