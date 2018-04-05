$6.29 Million in Sales Expected for Great Elm Capital (GECC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) will post $6.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the lowest is $6.07 million. Great Elm Capital posted sales of $7.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year sales of $6.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.34 million to $25.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.45 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Elm Capital.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GECC stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $104.30, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

