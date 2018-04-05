62,461 Shares in BB&T (BBT) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BB&T (NYSE:BBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BB&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,018,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,540,000 after buying an additional 210,807 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of BB&T by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BB&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

BBT stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40,424.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BB&T has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $137,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,414 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

