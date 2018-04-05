6,337 Shares in Apple (AAPL) Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,992,000 after buying an additional 15,018,790 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 15,559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,408,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845,363 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple by 9,166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $598,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,842 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Apple by 784,734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $188,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,562,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,089,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $854,413.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Macquarie set a $188.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

