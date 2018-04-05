$7.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (CB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will announce $7.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.19 billion. Chubb reported sales of $7.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $30.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.08 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $65,112.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $157.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 95,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $13,938,971.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,229 shares in the company, valued at $199,013,853.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,095,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,809 shares of company stock valued at $23,154,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

