$708.69 Million in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $708.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.00 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $675.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $708.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $946.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.94 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.75 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

In other Meritage Homes news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $331,451.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $1,149,987 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,080,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,509,000 after purchasing an additional 327,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,971,000 after purchasing an additional 121,672 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 2,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 258,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,770.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

