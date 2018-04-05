$709.60 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Corp. (RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will report $709.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.47 million to $831.30 million. Range Resources posted sales of $776.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $709.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.71 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.76%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Range Resources to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

In other news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 34,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,850.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 494,006 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 652,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 321,995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 9,309,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3,467.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

