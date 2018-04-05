$721.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $721.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.80 million and the lowest is $704.92 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $601.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $721.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,420. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14,370.04, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,442,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,234,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 777,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,376,000 after purchasing an additional 763,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,804,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,936,000 after purchasing an additional 693,442 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,427.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,654,000 after purchasing an additional 686,600 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

