Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viacom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,616,000 after buying an additional 264,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,761,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,000 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,722,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,700 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,037,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,520,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

VIAB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 189,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,230. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11,836.87, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Viacom had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

