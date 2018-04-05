8,067 Shares in Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. William Blair upgraded Dunkin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Dunkin’ Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,875.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Dunkin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.54 million. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dunkin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 57.20%.

In other Dunkin’ Brands news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 205,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $12,755,343.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,007,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Mitchell sold 46,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $2,830,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,581 shares of company stock worth $28,320,199. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunkin’ Brands

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

