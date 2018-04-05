Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $479,000 in Netgear (NTGR) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Netgear by 10,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Netgear by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netgear during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netgear during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Netgear during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,823.25, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.90. Netgear has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $71.42.

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Netgear had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $397.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Netgear’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Netgear will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netgear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Netgear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Netgear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $75.00 price target on Netgear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Collins III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,938.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,553 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netgear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

