888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.49) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on 888 from GBX 315 ($4.42) to GBX 325 ($4.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.60 ($4.39).

Get 888 alerts:

LON 888 traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.76). 867,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,800. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 232.25 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.20 ($4.34).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/888-888-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.