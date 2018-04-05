$89.67 Million in Sales Expected for ViewPoint Financial Group (LTXB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) will report $89.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViewPoint Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.90 million. ViewPoint Financial Group reported sales of $88.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewPoint Financial Group will report full year sales of $89.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.50 million to $387.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $417.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $413.40 million to $421.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewPoint Financial Group.

Get ViewPoint Financial Group alerts:

ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.99 million. ViewPoint Financial Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViewPoint Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewPoint Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ViewPoint Financial Group to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of ViewPoint Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

In other news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $65,685.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,558 shares of company stock worth $1,166,185. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTXB. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViewPoint Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewPoint Financial Group stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 199,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,039.81, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. ViewPoint Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$89.67 Million in Sales Expected for ViewPoint Financial Group (LTXB) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/89-67-million-in-sales-expected-for-viewpoint-financial-group-ltxb-this-quarter.html.

About ViewPoint Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewPoint Financial Group (LTXB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewPoint Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewPoint Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.