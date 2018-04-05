$9.01 Billion in Sales Expected for World Fuel Services Corp (INT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will announce sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.94 billion and the highest is $9.08 billion. World Fuel Services posted sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.06 billion to $38.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.24 billion to $41.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Fuel Services.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of World Fuel Services from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services (NYSE INT) traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.56. 521,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is -9.45%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

