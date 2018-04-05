9,782 Shares in Rev Group Inc (REVG) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rev Group news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,208.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of REVG opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Rev Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1,300.52, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

