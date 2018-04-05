A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of AHC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 62,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,230. A. H. Belo has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.47.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,140,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 22.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in A. H. Belo during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. H. Belo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. H. Belo

A. H. Belo Corporation is a local news and information publishing company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial printing, distribution and direct mail services, as well as media and digital marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Publishing and Marketing, Event Marketing and Other Services (MEMO).

