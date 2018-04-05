A.S.V., Inc. (ASV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.92 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned A.S.V. an industry rank of 11 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get A.S.V. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A.S.V. stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,147 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 12.36% of A.S.V. worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. A.S.V. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 and a P/E ratio of 32.27.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A.S.V. had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that A.S.V. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/a-s-v-inc-asv-receives-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-from-analysts.html.

About A.S.V.

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.S.V. (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.S.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.S.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.