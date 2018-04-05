AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of AAON traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 319,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,137. The stock has a market cap of $1,947.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. AAON has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.34%. sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,804.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

