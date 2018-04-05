ABB Group (ABB) Shares Gap Down to $22.28

Shares of ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $22.28. ABB Group shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 1701493 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ABB Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,850.90, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. ABB Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.8261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from ABB Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. ABB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ABB Group by 512.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 425,400 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABB Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 310,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ABB Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in ABB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in ABB Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 18,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About ABB Group

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

