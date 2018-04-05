Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lessened by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 647,320 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2,161.4% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 302,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 289,197 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 156,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,126,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,646,000 after purchasing an additional 302,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 184,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 40,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,044.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at $421,252,923.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $101,654.10, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

