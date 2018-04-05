AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Sold by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,854,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,589,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $92.94 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $143,854.47, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 50.71%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

