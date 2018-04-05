Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

ABEO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 62,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,050. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $661.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 406.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 206,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

