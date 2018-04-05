Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.98, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,802,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after buying an additional 245,217 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,527,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

