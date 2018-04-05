Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Shares Up -3%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.70. 202,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,067,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $661.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/abeona-therapeutics-abeo-shares-up-3.html.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.