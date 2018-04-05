Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aberdeen Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) Stock Price

News articles about Aberdeen Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aberdeen Greater China Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 43.890572967175 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Aberdeen Greater China Fund stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Aberdeen Greater China Fund has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

In other Aberdeen Greater China Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 181,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,386,666.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aberdeen Greater China Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in listed equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, and have their principal place of business in, China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan, and during their recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services performed in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan or have at least 50% of their assets in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan.

