Abiomed (ABMD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abiomed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.030547849292 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ABMD stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.13. The stock had a trading volume of 342,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,312.33, a P/E ratio of 249.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.17. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $304.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.50.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total value of $5,407,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

